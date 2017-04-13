Two vehicles roll over in U.S. 60 cra...

Two vehicles roll over in U.S. 60 crash near Surprise; DPS reports at least 1 injured

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Two vehicles roll over in U.S. 60 crash near Surprise; DPS reports at least 1 injured Two vehicles rolled over Thursday morning after a crash on U.S. 60 near Surprise, authorities said. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2paoPhz The wreck happened at 6:16 a.m. on U.S 60 near Deer Valley Road, Trooper Kameron Lee, a DPS spokesman, said.

