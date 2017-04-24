PD: Pair arrested for 5 Smoke Shop robberies
Police report that between February and April, 20-year-old Jacob Sutton and 23-year-old Paul Rohrbacher, robbed smoke shops in El Mirage, Surprise, and Peoria, getting about $4,000 in cash and products. The men wore 'black and white masks' that they made themselves, cutting holes in a shirt.
