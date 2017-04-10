PD: Library security guard threatened...

PD: Library security guard threatened with knife

Court records show that a library security guard in Surprise was assaulted and threatened with a knife after confronting a man accused of stealing DVDs from the library. Surprise police report on March 28, a man, later identified as Robert Sauvageau, walked out of the library near Greenway Road and Bullard Avenue, setting off alarms.

