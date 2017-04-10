PD: Library security guard threatened with knife
Court records show that a library security guard in Surprise was assaulted and threatened with a knife after confronting a man accused of stealing DVDs from the library. Surprise police report on March 28, a man, later identified as Robert Sauvageau, walked out of the library near Greenway Road and Bullard Avenue, setting off alarms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Surprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the Out Building size Limit for Wittman...
|Sat
|bad boss
|2
|Pro's & Con's of moving to Suprise?
|Apr 8
|TN sucks
|1
|White supremacist gang busted (May '06)
|Apr 3
|u reap what u sow
|228
|I HATE having to beg for my own press. (Sep '16)
|Apr 2
|Done that
|8
|fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08)
|Mar 30
|Ozy
|63
|Is Sun City the best place to retire in AZ? (Apr '09)
|Mar 21
|Dreyfus
|58
|Review: 1st Classic Dental (Jul '12)
|Mar 16
|wanda_p61
|3
Find what you want!
Search Surprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC