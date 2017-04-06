Man Arrested After Surrender Ends 2-Hour Standoff on Highway
An armed man who barricaded himself inside a car alongside a highway northwest of Phoenix surrendered to end a two-hour standoff. The Surprise Police Department says 65-year-old Gregory Rodvelt of Sun City West was arrested in Wittmann early Wednesday evening.
