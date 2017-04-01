Have you seen a coyote in your neighborhood lately? Here's why
Coyotes are a part of urban desert living, but in areas from Chandler to Scottsdale, people say they're seeing them more of late. Have you seen a coyote in your neighborhood lately? Here's why PHOENIX -- Coyotes are a part of urban desert living, but in areas from Chandler to Scottsdale, people say they're seeing them more of late.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Surprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Ozy
|63
|I HATE having to beg for my own press. (Sep '16)
|Mar 29
|Klaphake Blues
|7
|Is Sun City the best place to retire in AZ? (Apr '09)
|Mar 21
|Dreyfus
|58
|Review: 1st Classic Dental (Jul '12)
|Mar 16
|wanda_p61
|3
|apply for a loan today 3%
|Mar 13
|Robert
|1
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb '17
|East520
|2
|Man found dead on swap meet grounds
|Feb '17
|desertrocks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Surprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC