Surprise PD arrests woman for sex with minor
A woman, who has been arrested for having a sexual relationship with a girl in her early teens, has a prior prison record for her part in a Peoria murder for hire case. Surprise police report that 18-year-old Karen Molina-Pompa was arrested on February 28 after a family member found messages on the victim's phone that indicated the girl, who is in her early teens, was in a sexual relationship with the suspect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Surprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|apply for a loan today 3%
|Mon
|Robert
|1
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 25
|East520
|2
|Man found dead on swap meet grounds
|Feb 24
|desertrocks
|2
|I HATE having to beg for my own press.
|Feb 23
|Samantha
|6
|J W Simms (Dec '07)
|Feb 15
|Lordslamp
|24
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Feb 12
|Nice News
|1
|Therapy horse 'Mister' rescued from ditch in Av...
|Feb 12
|Nice News
|1
Find what you want!
Search Surprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC