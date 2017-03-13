Surprise PD arrests woman for sex wit...

Surprise PD arrests woman for sex with minor

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: ABC15.com

A woman, who has been arrested for having a sexual relationship with a girl in her early teens, has a prior prison record for her part in a Peoria murder for hire case. Surprise police report that 18-year-old Karen Molina-Pompa was arrested on February 28 after a family member found messages on the victim's phone that indicated the girl, who is in her early teens, was in a sexual relationship with the suspect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Surprise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
apply for a loan today 3% Mon Robert 1
News Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J... Feb 25 East520 2
Man found dead on swap meet grounds Feb 24 desertrocks 2
I HATE having to beg for my own press. Feb 23 Samantha 6
J W Simms (Dec '07) Feb 15 Lordslamp 24
News Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc... Feb 12 Nice News 1
News Therapy horse 'Mister' rescued from ditch in Av... Feb 12 Nice News 1
See all Surprise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Surprise Forum Now

Surprise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Surprise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Egypt
 

Surprise, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,238 • Total comments across all topics: 279,534,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC