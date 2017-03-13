Man suffers burns in car crash in Surprise
A 24-year-old driver suffered burns over 50 percent of his body after crashing his vehicle near train tracks in Surprise, the fire department said. Man suffers burns in car crash in Surprise A 24-year-old driver suffered burns over 50 percent of his body after crashing his vehicle near train tracks in Surprise, the fire department said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Surprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Sun City the best place to retire in AZ? (Apr '09)
|Mar 21
|Dreyfus
|58
|Review: 1st Classic Dental (Jul '12)
|Mar 16
|wanda_p61
|3
|apply for a loan today 3%
|Mar 13
|Robert
|1
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 25
|East520
|2
|Man found dead on swap meet grounds
|Feb '17
|desertrocks
|2
|I HATE having to beg for my own press. (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Samantha
|6
|J W Simms (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Lordslamp
|24
Find what you want!
Search Surprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC