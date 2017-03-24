Firefighters have grip on financial power in Arizona elections - but should they?
Firefighters have grip on financial power in Arizona elections - but should they? Firefighter unions were among the largest PAC donors in local elections across the state the past 2 years. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2n0gebK Former Prescott Fire Chief Dan Fraijo rose to national prominence almost four years ago when 19 of the department's hotshot firefighters perished while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Surprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Sun City the best place to retire in AZ? (Apr '09)
|Mar 21
|Dreyfus
|58
|Review: 1st Classic Dental (Jul '12)
|Mar 16
|wanda_p61
|3
|apply for a loan today 3%
|Mar 13
|Robert
|1
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb '17
|East520
|2
|Man found dead on swap meet grounds
|Feb '17
|desertrocks
|2
|I HATE having to beg for my own press. (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Samantha
|6
|J W Simms (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Lordslamp
|24
Find what you want!
Search Surprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC