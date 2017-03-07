Brand New Peppa Pig Live Show Coming to Providence
Surprise, Peppa Pig fans! A brand new, live stage show announced today ensures Peppa Pig will be touring North America through 2017 and beyond. Peppa Pig's Surprise will visit more than 60 cities, stopping by The VETS on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 6pm .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Surprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: 1st Classic Dental (Jul '12)
|Mar 16
|wanda_p61
|3
|apply for a loan today 3%
|Mar 13
|Robert
|1
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 25
|East520
|2
|Man found dead on swap meet grounds
|Feb 24
|desertrocks
|2
|I HATE having to beg for my own press.
|Feb 23
|Samantha
|6
|J W Simms (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Lordslamp
|24
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Feb '17
|Nice News
|1
Find what you want!
Search Surprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC