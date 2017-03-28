Arizona firefighters have grip on financial power in local elections - but should they?
Firefighter unions across Arizona donated hundreds and thousands of dollars to mayor and city council candidates they often had never met. Arizona firefighters have grip on financial power in local elections - but should they? Firefighter unions across Arizona donated hundreds and thousands of dollars to mayor and city council candidates they often had never met.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Surprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White supremacist gang busted (May '06)
|23 hr
|u reap what u sow
|228
|I HATE having to beg for my own press. (Sep '16)
|Apr 2
|Done that
|8
|fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08)
|Mar 30
|Ozy
|63
|Is Sun City the best place to retire in AZ? (Apr '09)
|Mar 21
|Dreyfus
|58
|Review: 1st Classic Dental (Jul '12)
|Mar 16
|wanda_p61
|3
|apply for a loan today 3%
|Mar 13
|Robert
|1
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb '17
|East520
|2
Find what you want!
Search Surprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC