Triumph Real Estate Investment Fund B...

Triumph Real Estate Investment Fund Buys Two Shopping Centers for $7.01M

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

Triumph Real Estate Investment Fund, a Canadian Investment Fund based out of Calgary, Alberta, has purchased two Metro Phoenix shopping centers, Triumph Bell West Ranch and Triumph Glendale Crossing, for a total of $7,010,000. Triumph Bell West Ranch, a 20,225 square foot shopping center at 16846 W. Bell Road in Surprise, AZ, was purchased for $3,985,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Surprise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc... Sun Nice News 1
News Therapy horse 'Mister' rescued from ditch in Av... Sun Nice News 1
News Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J... Sun Bios Incube Kicks... 1
Review: Sun City West Animal Hospital - Joshua ... (Sep '09) Feb 7 no1pooch 14
Man found dead on swap meet grounds Feb 5 Currious 1
J W Simms (Dec '07) Feb 2 wemeetbyaccident 22
Orange Tree Jan 28 chrisaudi 1
See all Surprise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Surprise Forum Now

Surprise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Surprise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Surprise, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,392 • Total comments across all topics: 278,857,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC