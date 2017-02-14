Triumph Real Estate Investment Fund Buys Two Shopping Centers for $7.01M
Triumph Real Estate Investment Fund, a Canadian Investment Fund based out of Calgary, Alberta, has purchased two Metro Phoenix shopping centers, Triumph Bell West Ranch and Triumph Glendale Crossing, for a total of $7,010,000. Triumph Bell West Ranch, a 20,225 square foot shopping center at 16846 W. Bell Road in Surprise, AZ, was purchased for $3,985,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Surprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Sun
|Nice News
|1
|Therapy horse 'Mister' rescued from ditch in Av...
|Sun
|Nice News
|1
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Sun
|Bios Incube Kicks...
|1
|Review: Sun City West Animal Hospital - Joshua ... (Sep '09)
|Feb 7
|no1pooch
|14
|Man found dead on swap meet grounds
|Feb 5
|Currious
|1
|J W Simms (Dec '07)
|Feb 2
|wemeetbyaccident
|22
|Orange Tree
|Jan 28
|chrisaudi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Surprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC