Surprise police arrest 6 in marijuana...

Surprise police arrest 6 in marijuana-growing enterprise

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Surprise police arrest 6 in marijuana-growing enterprise Surprise police arrest 6 people in connection with an illegal marijuana enterprise Wednesday. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lcDG6o An estimated $714,000 in illegal substances was confiscated, as well as more than $12,000 in cash, the Surprise Police Department said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Surprise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
J W Simms (Dec '07) Wed Lordslamp 24
News Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc... Feb 12 Nice News 1
News Therapy horse 'Mister' rescued from ditch in Av... Feb 12 Nice News 1
News Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J... Feb 12 Bios Incube Kicks... 1
Review: Sun City West Animal Hospital - Joshua ... (Sep '09) Feb 7 no1pooch 14
Man found dead on swap meet grounds Feb 5 Currious 1
Orange Tree Jan 28 chrisaudi 1
See all Surprise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Surprise Forum Now

Surprise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Surprise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Surprise, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,160 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC