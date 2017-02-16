Surprise police arrest 6 in marijuana-growing enterprise
Surprise police arrest 6 in marijuana-growing enterprise Surprise police arrest 6 people in connection with an illegal marijuana enterprise Wednesday. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lcDG6o An estimated $714,000 in illegal substances was confiscated, as well as more than $12,000 in cash, the Surprise Police Department said.
