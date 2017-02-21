Prominent advocacy group takes JPMorgan whistleblower's case

One of the country's foremost nonprofit legal advocacy groups for whistleblowers has taken up the cause of former JPMorgan Chase broker Johnny Burris who was fired after refusing to put his elderly clients into the bank's own high-priced products. The Government Accountability Project, which has represented Edward Snowden and other prominent tipsters, filed an appeal of a Department of Labor decision to uphold the bank's termination of Burris in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Planning.