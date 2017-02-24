Motorcyclist injured in Surprise accident
The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital after he collided with the car just north of the intersection of Bell Road and Steve Eastham Parkway, police said. Motorcyclist injured in Surprise accident The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital after he collided with the car just north of the intersection of Bell Road and Steve Eastham Parkway, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Surprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 25
|East520
|2
|Man found dead on swap meet grounds
|Feb 24
|desertrocks
|2
|I HATE having to beg for my own press.
|Feb 23
|Samantha
|6
|J W Simms (Dec '07)
|Feb 15
|Lordslamp
|24
|Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc...
|Feb 12
|Nice News
|1
|Therapy horse 'Mister' rescued from ditch in Av...
|Feb 12
|Nice News
|1
|Review: Sun City West Animal Hospital - Joshua ... (Sep '09)
|Feb 7
|no1pooch
|14
Find what you want!
Search Surprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC