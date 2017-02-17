Indiana strikes first, beats Gonzaga 5-1 in baseball - Sun, 19 Feb 2017 PST
Indiana scored two runs in the first inning and went on to a 5-1 victory over Gonzaga on Sunday in Surprise, Arizona. Jeff Bohling and Jake Vieth had two hits each for the Bulldogs and Jake Roberts drove in Gonzaga's only run in the fifth with a single that scored Vieth.
