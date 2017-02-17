Indiana strikes first, beats Gonzaga ...

Indiana strikes first, beats Gonzaga 5-1 in baseball - Sun, 19 Feb 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Indiana scored two runs in the first inning and went on to a 5-1 victory over Gonzaga on Sunday in Surprise, Arizona. Jeff Bohling and Jake Vieth had two hits each for the Bulldogs and Jake Roberts drove in Gonzaga's only run in the fifth with a single that scored Vieth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Surprise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
J W Simms (Dec '07) Feb 15 Lordslamp 24
News Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche resc... Feb 12 Nice News 1
News Therapy horse 'Mister' rescued from ditch in Av... Feb 12 Nice News 1
News Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J... Feb 12 Bios Incube Kicks... 1
Review: Sun City West Animal Hospital - Joshua ... (Sep '09) Feb 7 no1pooch 14
Man found dead on swap meet grounds Feb 5 Currious 1
Orange Tree Jan 28 chrisaudi 1
See all Surprise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Surprise Forum Now

Surprise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Surprise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
 

Surprise, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,635 • Total comments across all topics: 279,002,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC