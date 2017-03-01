Beaver Baseball Starts 2017 2-0
After some rescheduling, the Beavers began the season in Surprise, Arizona with a morning clash with Indiana before an afternoon match up against Duke. OSU shut out Indiana 1-0 in the first game with Steven Kwan scoring the only run off of a Christian Donahue double in the 6th.
