Winter storm rolls through Arizona, January 2017 A man rides his cycle on wet roads along Grand Avenue in El Mirage on Jan. 19, 2017. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jDL7VN Surprise City Council member Skip Hall tries to stay dry under his umbrella during the playing of the National Anthem during the grand opening celebration of the new El Mirage City Hall in El Mirage on Jan. 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.