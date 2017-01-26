Veterans Voice: Speaker to talk about VA, ethics
Veterans Voice: Speaker to talk about VA, ethics Navy veteran Paula Pedene's topic will be "Taking a Stand for Ethics: A Veterans Affairs Insider's Story" Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2k6Xzh2 Veterans, military, government employees and the public are invited to a free guest speaker program "Taking a Stand for Ethics: A Veterans Affairs Insider's Story" on Thursday Feb. 9. The speaker is Paula Pedene, Navy veteran and senior relations professional, U.S. Dept of Veterans Affairs. Meeting times and place 5 p.m. networking, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. guest speaker and program Coco's Family Restaurant meeting room, 2026 N. Seventh St., Phoenix.
