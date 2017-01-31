Police seek help in locating Surprise woman
Police seek help in locating Surprise woman The Surprise Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding a missing Surprise woman. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jT5QEH April Patnesky, 40, was last seen walking away from a group home near the 17000 block of West Port Royale Lane about 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to a statement released by police.
