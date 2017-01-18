Man to face kidnapping, assault charges after failed suicide attempt
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a 911 call on Jan. 14 on Fleming Springs Road when a nearby resident reported a woman screaming for help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Surprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|post feature points referral codes here (May '15)
|8 hr
|Bjustin18
|26
|( burn a mexican flag day ) (Jul '11)
|Jan 16
|MadeUp
|87
|Wittmann Az History (Jul '13)
|Jan 13
|Nada
|10
|White people secretly want to be black (Oct '10)
|Jan 10
|welcome black
|135
|Review: Arizona Garage Door Guru
|Dec 31
|Blurp
|4
|Youngtown Music Thread
|Dec 22
|Musikologist
|3
|Best friend of Surprise teen who died after bei... (Sep '10)
|Dec 21
|MaH
|12
Find what you want!
Search Surprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC