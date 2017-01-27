Funeral for slain Daisy Mountain Fire...

Funeral for slain Daisy Mountain Firefighter Luke Jones

Friday Jan 27

The funeral possession for slain Daisy Mountain Firefighter Luke Jones, arrives at Christ Church of the Valley in Peoria Friday morning. Funeral for slain Daisy Mountain Firefighter Luke Jones The funeral possession for slain Daisy Mountain Firefighter Luke Jones, arrives at Christ Church of the Valley in Peoria Friday morning.

