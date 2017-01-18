Former day-care worker from Surprise ...

Former day-care worker from Surprise gets 10 years in prison for child porn

Lawrence Amaral, 74, will also serve 10 years of probation and register as a sex offender upon release from prison. Former day-care worker from Surprise gets 10 years in prison for child porn SURPRISE -- Lawrence Amaral, 74, will also serve 10 years of probation and register as a sex offender upon release from prison.

