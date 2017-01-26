Energy management: Mobile generator line increases customizability
Energy management: Southwest Products, a manufacturer of mobile diesel generators, has announced the relaunch of its Quiet Power generator line that features expanded Tier 4 Final options, choice of engine brands, increased customizability and new models. To better accommodate the diverse job site demands of generator users, SWP's QP generator line now offers four new Tier 4 Final mobile diesel generator options that broaden the line's power node availability to 25 - 600+ kVA.
Read more at Utility Products.
