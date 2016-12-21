PE-backed Confie buys Oasis Insurance
Confie, a national provider of personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of Oasis Insurance, a leading provider of non-standard auto insurance in Arizona. The acquisition more than doubles Confie's business in Arizona.
