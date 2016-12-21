PE-backed Confie buys Oasis Insurance

PE-backed Confie buys Oasis Insurance

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: PE Hub

Confie, a national provider of personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of Oasis Insurance, a leading provider of non-standard auto insurance in Arizona. The acquisition more than doubles Confie's business in Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Surprise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Youngtown Music Thread Thu Musikologist 3
News Best friend of Surprise teen who died after bei... (Sep '10) Dec 21 MaH 12
post feature points referral codes here (May '15) Dec 19 chris 23
Where is the Rock!!!!!! Dec 15 Trent 3
News Drunk drivers don't read "Wrong Way" signs (Jun '15) Dec 14 LOL 6
Review: Arizona Garage Door Guru Dec 11 Marge 3
News 'I'll shoot you where you stand': Arizona racis... Dec 9 Ellison ISIS Muslim 2
See all Surprise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Surprise Forum Now

Surprise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Surprise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Surprise, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,724 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,334

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC