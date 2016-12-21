PD agencies to patrol W.Valley for drunk drivers
Several city and state police agencies are gathering together to patrol West Valley roadways this holiday season to catch drunk drivers. With so many holiday parties planned this weekend, police agencies are coming together to stop dangerous, and deadly, accidents from ruining the holiday season this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Surprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Youngtown Music Thread
|Thu
|Musikologist
|3
|Best friend of Surprise teen who died after bei... (Sep '10)
|Dec 21
|MaH
|12
|post feature points referral codes here (May '15)
|Dec 19
|chris
|23
|Where is the Rock!!!!!!
|Dec 15
|Trent
|3
|Drunk drivers don't read "Wrong Way" signs (Jun '15)
|Dec 14
|LOL
|6
|Review: Arizona Garage Door Guru
|Dec 11
|Marge
|3
|'I'll shoot you where you stand': Arizona racis...
|Dec 9
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|2
Find what you want!
Search Surprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC