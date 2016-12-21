NOW: 2 people burned at Surprise facility
The Surprise Fire Department responded to reports at Southwest Products near Dysart and Cactus roads around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to a Surprise fire spokesperson, a 34-year-old man suffered serious burns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Surprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Youngtown Music Thread
|Dec 22
|Musikologist
|3
|Best friend of Surprise teen who died after bei... (Sep '10)
|Dec 21
|MaH
|12
|post feature points referral codes here (May '15)
|Dec 19
|chris
|23
|Where is the Rock!!!!!!
|Dec 15
|Trent
|3
|Drunk drivers don't read "Wrong Way" signs (Jun '15)
|Dec 14
|LOL
|6
|Review: Arizona Garage Door Guru
|Dec 11
|Marge
|3
|'I'll shoot you where you stand': Arizona racis...
|Dec 9
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|2
Find what you want!
Search Surprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC