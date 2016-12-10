MCSO: Hospital employee accused of fraud
A hospital employee is behind bars for allegedly buying multiple items from a store online with credit cards that he stole from patients. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office recently charged Filip Chudziak of Surprise with fraudulent scheme, fraudulent credit card and identify theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Surprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Youngtown Music Thread
|Thu
|Musikologist
|3
|Best friend of Surprise teen who died after bei... (Sep '10)
|Dec 21
|MaH
|12
|post feature points referral codes here (May '15)
|Dec 19
|chris
|23
|Where is the Rock!!!!!!
|Dec 15
|Trent
|3
|Drunk drivers don't read "Wrong Way" signs (Jun '15)
|Dec 14
|LOL
|6
|Review: Arizona Garage Door Guru
|Dec 11
|Marge
|3
|'I'll shoot you where you stand': Arizona racis...
|Dec 9
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|2
Find what you want!
Search Surprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC