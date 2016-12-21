MAP: Suspected thief hits 10 AZ beauty shops
If you bought make-up on OfferUp.com from someone named "Lily", there's a good chance it was stolen. According to reports, 'Lily' allegedly stole makeup during 20 separate incidents across 10 stores in Gilbert, Glendale, Tucson, Scottsdale, Surprise, Chandler, and Queen Creek.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Surprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Youngtown Music Thread
|Dec 22
|Musikologist
|3
|Best friend of Surprise teen who died after bei... (Sep '10)
|Dec 21
|MaH
|12
|post feature points referral codes here (May '15)
|Dec 19
|chris
|23
|Where is the Rock!!!!!!
|Dec 15
|Trent
|3
|Drunk drivers don't read "Wrong Way" signs (Jun '15)
|Dec 14
|LOL
|6
|Review: Arizona Garage Door Guru
|Dec 11
|Marge
|3
|'I'll shoot you where you stand': Arizona racis...
|Dec 9
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|2
Find what you want!
Search Surprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC