Doris Stauffer's body that that was donated to Alzheimer's research ...

Yesterday

Great-grandmother's body that was donated to Alzheimer's research ends up used in a US Army blast test - as investigation reveals frightening trade in human cadavers and body parts But records later showed that BRC had sold Stauffer's remains to a taxpayer-funded research project for the US Army A great-grandmother's body that had been donated to Alzheimer's research was instead sold by a company and used in a US Army blast test, records have shown. Jim Stauffer cared for his elderly mother, Doris, of Surprise, Arizona, throughout her harrowing descent into dementia.

