Doris Stauffer's body that that was donated to Alzheimer's research ...
Great-grandmother's body that was donated to Alzheimer's research ends up used in a US Army blast test - as investigation reveals frightening trade in human cadavers and body parts But records later showed that BRC had sold Stauffer's remains to a taxpayer-funded research project for the US Army A great-grandmother's body that had been donated to Alzheimer's research was instead sold by a company and used in a US Army blast test, records have shown. Jim Stauffer cared for his elderly mother, Doris, of Surprise, Arizona, throughout her harrowing descent into dementia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Surprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Youngtown Music Thread
|Thu
|Musikologist
|3
|Best friend of Surprise teen who died after bei... (Sep '10)
|Dec 21
|MaH
|12
|post feature points referral codes here (May '15)
|Dec 19
|chris
|23
|Where is the Rock!!!!!!
|Dec 15
|Trent
|3
|Drunk drivers don't read "Wrong Way" signs (Jun '15)
|Dec 14
|LOL
|6
|Review: Arizona Garage Door Guru
|Dec 11
|Marge
|3
|'I'll shoot you where you stand': Arizona racis...
|Dec 9
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|2
Find what you want!
Search Surprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC