PHOENIX, AZ, USA, December 15, 2016 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPG Salon LLC chosen as Preferred Salon provider for Park Wood Retirement Community Phoenix, Arizona, CPG Salon, LLC dba Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon, a provider of high-value outsourced salon services for retirement communities has been chosen by Park Wood Assisted Living as the preferred service provider for their retired residents. Company member, Kurt Schemers states, "Park Wood is a beautiful community, the staff is very friendly and caring, so we are thrilled they chose Curls, Pearls & Gents as their salon provider."

