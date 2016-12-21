CPG Salon LLC chosen as Preferred Salon provider for Park Wood Retirement Community
PHOENIX, AZ, USA, December 15, 2016 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPG Salon LLC chosen as Preferred Salon provider for Park Wood Retirement Community Phoenix, Arizona, CPG Salon, LLC dba Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon, a provider of high-value outsourced salon services for retirement communities has been chosen by Park Wood Assisted Living as the preferred service provider for their retired residents. Company member, Kurt Schemers states, "Park Wood is a beautiful community, the staff is very friendly and caring, so we are thrilled they chose Curls, Pearls & Gents as their salon provider."
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Surprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Youngtown Music Thread
|Thu
|Musikologist
|3
|Best friend of Surprise teen who died after bei... (Sep '10)
|Dec 21
|MaH
|12
|post feature points referral codes here (May '15)
|Dec 19
|chris
|23
|Where is the Rock!!!!!!
|Dec 15
|Trent
|3
|Drunk drivers don't read "Wrong Way" signs (Jun '15)
|Dec 14
|LOL
|6
|Review: Arizona Garage Door Guru
|Dec 11
|Marge
|3
|'I'll shoot you where you stand': Arizona racis...
|Dec 9
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|2
Find what you want!
Search Surprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC