Collecting Treasures: 6 holiday gifts worth buying at auction People always love the thought behind the gift Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2gp3HiF Depending on the edition of the book and its condition, this treasured classic could sell for anywhere from under $100 to several hundred dollars in the secondary market. The secondary market is full of vintage toys, including this carded He-Man figure that could sell at auction for $100 to $200.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.