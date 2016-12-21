Arpaio's last stand - " Obama's birth certificate is a fake
On Dec. 15, Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio and Cold Case Posse Lead Investigator Mike Zullo held their final press conference to reveal the newest findings from their five-year investigation into the authenticity of the birth certificate Barack Hussein Obama posted on the White House Website on April 27, 2011.
