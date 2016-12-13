Eight people, including two children and a pregnant woman, were sent to hospitals across the Valley Monday night after a serious traffic collision near Bell and Dysart roads in Surprise, officials said. 8 people hurt in vehicle crash in Surprise Eight people, including two children and a pregnant woman, were sent to hospitals across the Valley Monday night after a serious traffic collision near Bell and Dysart roads in Surprise, officials said.

