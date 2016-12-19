1 injured in car-pedestrian crash in Surprise
A 38-year-old man hit by a car in Surprise Monday morning suffered serious injuries and was taken by medical helicopter to an area hospital, authorities said. 1 injured in car-pedestrian crash in Surprise A 38-year-old man hit by a car in Surprise Monday morning suffered serious injuries and was taken by medical helicopter to an area hospital, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Surprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Youngtown Music Thread
|Thu
|Musikologist
|3
|Best friend of Surprise teen who died after bei... (Sep '10)
|Dec 21
|MaH
|12
|post feature points referral codes here (May '15)
|Dec 19
|chris
|23
|Where is the Rock!!!!!!
|Dec 15
|Trent
|3
|Drunk drivers don't read "Wrong Way" signs (Jun '15)
|Dec 14
|LOL
|6
|Review: Arizona Garage Door Guru
|Dec 11
|Marge
|3
|'I'll shoot you where you stand': Arizona racis...
|Dec 9
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|2
Find what you want!
Search Surprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC