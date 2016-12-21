Man killed during altercation with Surprise PD

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 26 at 3:27AM MST expiring November 28 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Gila, Navajo Winter Weather Advisory issued November 26 at 3:27AM MST expiring November 28 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai Winter Storm Watch issued November 25 at 3:32PM MST expiring November 28 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Gila, Navajo Winter Storm Watch issued November 25 at 3:32PM MST expiring November 28 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai SURPRISE, AZ - The Surprise Police Department says an officer shot and killed a suspect overnight near 177th Avenue and Voltaire Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.