Which Wich Donates Over 14,000 PB&Js ...

Which Wich Donates Over 14,000 PB&Js to Salvation Army

Jeff Sinelli, founder, CEO and chief vibe officer of Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, created the company's philanthropic campaign Project PB&J with the motto of making the world a better place one PB&J sandwich at a time. On Friday, the company continued that mission to the tune of more than 14,000 PB&J sandwiches donated to Salvation Army DFW.

