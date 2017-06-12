Pipeline beneath Straits of Mackinac passes pressure tests
Pipeline company Enbridge says an oil pipeline beneath the Straits of Mackinac in northern Michigan has passed federally required pressure tests. Enbridge pumped the line's west segment with water and kept pressure high for 8 hours.
