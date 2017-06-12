Just over a year after his death, the Wisconsin State Assembly will recognize Justin Schroepfer from Antigo as a Hometown Hero at the upcoming Assembly session onWednesday Schroepfer drowned on June 11, 2016 while trying to save two women who were swimming in Lake Superior. One of the women was rescued, but Schroepfer and the other victim drowned.

