More meetings set on mineral withdraw...

More meetings set on mineral withdrawal plan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Timberjay Newspapers Online

The public will have two formal opportunities to weigh in on plans to study a proposal by the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of the Land Management to withdraw 234,000 acres of the Superior National Forest from the federal minerals leasing program for 20 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Timberjay Newspapers Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Superior Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on... Jan '17 Peace Pipe-Line 1
pledge of allegiance in WI school (Dec '11) Oct '16 jumebc 2
News Governor Walker requests federal disaster aid f... (Aug '16) Aug '16 storm warning 1
News Wisconsin: Superior mayor says Obama a Muslim w... (Dec '15) May '16 PauldenZangpo0521 531
News Voters stand by Trump as champion of political ... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Trumping On 2
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16) Apr '16 private guy 2
News Both front-runners are playing defense in Tuesd... (Apr '16) Apr '16 private guy 2
See all Superior Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Superior Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Douglas County was issued at June 14 at 3:53AM CDT

Superior Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Superior Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Superior, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,740 • Total comments across all topics: 281,756,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC