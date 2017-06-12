More meetings set on mineral withdrawal plan
The public will have two formal opportunities to weigh in on plans to study a proposal by the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of the Land Management to withdraw 234,000 acres of the Superior National Forest from the federal minerals leasing program for 20 years.
