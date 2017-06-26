Lake Superior cleanup threatened by T...

Lake Superior cleanup threatened by Trump budget cuts

Monday Jun 12 Read more: WNED

Long-standing plans to clean up the headwaters of Lake Superior have been thrown into doubt by Trump administration budget priorities. Federal officials have been working for years to address a century's worth of industrial pollution in more than 40 areas around the Great Lakes.

