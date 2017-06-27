June 26 public meeting will kick off ...

June 26 public meeting will kick off efforts to update Lake Superior fisheries management plan

This initial meeting to kick off outreach efforts to gather input regarding the future management of Lake Superior fisheries begins at 6 p.m. and will be held at 2100 Beaser Ave., Room 306, Ashland. "The previous Lake Superior fisheries management plan is nearly 30 years old," said Bradley Ray, DNR senior fisheries biologist.

