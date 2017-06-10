Hiking the North Country Trail in Wis...

Hiking the North Country Trail in Wisconsin: Wood Tick Flats

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Perfect Duluth Day

You can't start hiking the North Country Trail at the border of Minnesota and Wisconsin without first hiking in from one direction or the other. If you want to go southeast through Wisconsin, for example, you need to start on Wild Valley Road in Minnesota and hike in for 3.2 miles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Perfect Duluth Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Superior Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on... Jan '17 Peace Pipe-Line 1
pledge of allegiance in WI school (Dec '11) Oct '16 jumebc 2
News Governor Walker requests federal disaster aid f... (Aug '16) Aug '16 storm warning 1
News Wisconsin: Superior mayor says Obama a Muslim w... (Dec '15) May '16 PauldenZangpo0521 531
News Voters stand by Trump as champion of political ... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Trumping On 2
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16) Apr '16 private guy 2
News Both front-runners are playing defense in Tuesd... (Apr '16) Apr '16 private guy 2
See all Superior Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Superior Forum Now

Superior Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Superior Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Superior, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,847 • Total comments across all topics: 281,897,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC