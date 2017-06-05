FDL Leader Says Band Not Consulted about Project Where Remains Found
Work has stopped on a road project in Duluth's Fond du Lac neighborhood after human remains were found at the site. The chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa says he is "deeply disappointed" that tribes were not consulted before construction began on a road construction project in an area known to have been the site of a settlement and cemetery dating to the 1600's or earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Add your comments below
Superior Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on...
|Jan '17
|Peace Pipe-Line
|1
|pledge of allegiance in WI school (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|jumebc
|2
|Governor Walker requests federal disaster aid f... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|storm warning
|1
|Wisconsin: Superior mayor says Obama a Muslim w... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|PauldenZangpo0521
|531
|Voters stand by Trump as champion of political ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Trumping On
|2
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|2
|Both front-runners are playing defense in Tuesd... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Superior Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC