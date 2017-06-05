FDL Leader Says Band Not Consulted about Project Where Remains Found

Work has stopped on a road project in Duluth's Fond du Lac neighborhood after human remains were found at the site. The chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa says he is "deeply disappointed" that tribes were not consulted before construction began on a road construction project in an area known to have been the site of a settlement and cemetery dating to the 1600's or earlier.

