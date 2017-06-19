Enbridge to start construction this s...

Enbridge to start construction this summer on Line 3 replacement pipeline

Construction will start this summer on Enbridge's 1,700-kilometre Line 3 replacement pipeline, the largest project the company has ever undertaken. Several pipeline projects have been proposed to pass through the Prairies, though this will be the first to proceed.

