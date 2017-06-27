During guilty plea, driver said she w...

During guilty plea, driver said she was on Ambien when she fatally hit woman in Duluth

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Star Tribune

An SUV driver has pleaded guilty and admitted to being under the influence of a prescription sleeping pill when she fatally struck a woman on foot at a well-traveled Duluth intersection. Theresa Katzmark, 49, of Superior, Wis., entered her plea Monday in St. Louis County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death of 62-year-old Donna R. Estrem on April 4. Answering questions from the prosecution in court, Katzmark acknowledged having taken Ambien some time before hitting Estrem and then losing control of her vehicle, according to the Duluth News Tribune.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Superior Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on... Jan '17 Peace Pipe-Line 1
pledge of allegiance in WI school (Dec '11) Oct '16 jumebc 2
News Governor Walker requests federal disaster aid f... (Aug '16) Aug '16 storm warning 1
News Wisconsin: Superior mayor says Obama a Muslim w... (Dec '15) May '16 PauldenZangpo0521 531
News Voters stand by Trump as champion of political ... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Trumping On 2
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16) Apr '16 private guy 2
News Both front-runners are playing defense in Tuesd... (Apr '16) Apr '16 private guy 2
See all Superior Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Superior Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Douglas County was issued at June 27 at 11:03PM CDT

Superior Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Superior Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Superior, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,874 • Total comments across all topics: 282,086,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC