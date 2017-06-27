During guilty plea, driver said she was on Ambien when she fatally hit woman in Duluth
An SUV driver has pleaded guilty and admitted to being under the influence of a prescription sleeping pill when she fatally struck a woman on foot at a well-traveled Duluth intersection. Theresa Katzmark, 49, of Superior, Wis., entered her plea Monday in St. Louis County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death of 62-year-old Donna R. Estrem on April 4. Answering questions from the prosecution in court, Katzmark acknowledged having taken Ambien some time before hitting Estrem and then losing control of her vehicle, according to the Duluth News Tribune.
