Bev-Craft receives $109,877 WEDC grant for craft brewery project
The City of Superior has received a $109,877 state grant to help redevelop an old beer distribution warehouse into a new craft brewery - a project that state officials say is expected to spur further development downtown. The Community Development Investment Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will be used to renovate the former Leamon Mercantile warehouse on Superior's North End to the 16,000-square-foot Earth Rider Brewery.
