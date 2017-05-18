Wisconsin Town Swears In First Africa...

Wisconsin Town Swears In First African-American Police Officer

This week was cause for celebration for Ronald Robinson, who unbeknownst to him, was the first African-American to be sworn into Superior Wisconsin's Police Department. WDIO reports the event happened Thursday , with Robinson's fiancee and family members in attendance.

