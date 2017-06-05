UW-Superior's Jim Dan Hill Library opens complete Fraser Shipyards collection for research
More than 9,000 technical drawings for over 200 different ships are now available for research in the Fraser Shipyards Collection in the Special Collections of the Jim Dan Hill Library at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. A searchable online index for these drawings is available at http://frasershipyardscollection.omeka.net/ .
