UW-Superior presents Chancellor's Leadership Award to Stodola

Tuesday May 16

The University of Wisconsin-Superior has named Nicole Stodola as the recipient of the Chancellor's Leadership Award. This award is given to a member of the graduating class who is committed to personal growth and has made a positive contribution to their peers, campus and community.

