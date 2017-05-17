St. Louis River Quest celebrates 25th Anniversary; spotlight on the Estuary & Lifelong Learning
Hundreds of the area sixth-graders converging on the Duluth waterfront May 15-18 to participate in St. Louis River Quest won't even realize that this is the program's silver anniversary. And, that's as it should be.
